People stranded, buildings buried as cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarakhand

Online Desk
At least four died, more than 60 are missing as three devastating cloudbursts within a span of three hours wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand.
The first cloudburst triggered a flash flood, burying parts of Dharali village. The second cloudburst struck near the Army unit at Harsil, while the third occurred at Sukhi Top, which led to the formation of a temporary lake near the Army camp.
The cloudbursts resulted in flash floods as the water and debris swept through Dharali village, trapping scores of people. Around 130 residents and tourists have been evacuated, according to officials.
Army, police and SDRF are deployed for relief operations. Efforts are underway to clear blocked roads and restore communication lines.