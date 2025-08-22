Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' sees sharp decline at box office, earns Rs 229.75 crore by day 8

Online Desk

'Coolie' opened with a record-breaking ₹65 crore, the second-highest for any Tamil film

Photo | IMDb

Despite the strong start, the film’s collections dropped steadily after its first day.

Photo | IMDb

The first Sunday saw no growth, with collections at ₹35.25 crore.

Photo | IMDb

By Day 8, 'Coolie' earned only ₹6.25 crore, its lowest single-day collection yet.

Photo | IMDb

The total domestic box office collection now stands at ₹229.75 crore.

Photo | IMDb

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and others.

Photo | IMDb

Despite the star-studded cast and high expectations, 'Coolie' failed to sustain momentum after the opening weekend.

Photo | IMDb