Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' sees sharp decline at box office, earns Rs 229.75 crore by day 8

'Coolie' opened with a record-breaking ₹65 crore, the second-highest for any Tamil film.Despite the strong start, the film’s collections dropped steadily after its first day..The first Sunday saw no growth, with collections at ₹35.25 crore..By Day 8, 'Coolie' earned only ₹6.25 crore, its lowest single-day collection yet..The total domestic box office collection now stands at ₹229.75 crore..The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and others..Despite the star-studded cast and high expectations, 'Coolie' failed to sustain momentum after the opening weekend..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest