Burned for greed: India's endless dowry war

In the last three months, a string of dowry-related deaths have been reported from across India. These cases show that the illegal practice of seeking dowry continues to thrive in India..Nikki Bhati, the 28-year-old woman from Noida who was allegedly beaten and set ablaze by her in-laws at their house over demands for dowry.. A 27-year-old woman from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, took her life within two months of marriage, allegedly due to harassment from her in-laws for dowry..A 32-year-old Kerala woman, who was found dead with her toddler in the United Arab Emirates's Sharjah, following the dowry harassment by her husband..Vismaya, a 22-year-old ayurveda medical student hanged herself in her marital home just an year after marriage following dowry harassment..Of the 7,000 dowry deaths reported every year, only around 4,500 were charge-sheeted by the policeaccording to the National Crime Records Bureau..Of the average of 6,500 cases sent for trial every year, only around 100 resulted in convictions. Over 90% of the rest remained pending in court at various stages. .They wanted Mercedes, more money: Family of Noida dowry death victim recalls nine years of torture.