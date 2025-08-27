Colours of Chaturthi: Devotees across India unite in celebration

Online Desk

As the festivities began, devotees thronged at Manakula Vinayagar temple in Pondicherry.

Photo | Sriram R

Street vendors and people busy selling and purchasing Ganesh idols in Pondicherry.

Photo | Sriram R

Idol of Lord Ganesha decorated with coins in Chennai.

Photo | P Jawahar

Priest performs rituals before the idol of Lord Ganesha during Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations.

Photo | BP Deepu , K K Sundar

Artist paints a Ganesh idol to meet the high demand on the day before the festival in Bengaluru.

Photo | Kevin Nashon, Sriram R

People gather together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra.

Photo | PTI

People purchasing tiny idols for Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations in Tiruchy.

Photo | M K Ashok Kumar

Devotees gather together to immerse Ganesh idols in sea in Visakhapatnam.

Photo | G Satyanarayana