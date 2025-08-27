Colours of Chaturthi: Devotees across India unite in celebration

Online Desk
As the festivities began, devotees thronged at Manakula Vinayagar temple in Pondicherry.
Street vendors and people busy selling and purchasing Ganesh idols in Pondicherry.
Idol of Lord Ganesha decorated with coins in Chennai.
Priest performs rituals before the idol of Lord Ganesha during Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations.
Artist paints a Ganesh idol to meet the high demand on the day before the festival in Bengaluru.
People gather together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra.
People purchasing tiny idols for Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations in Tiruchy.
Devotees gather together to immerse Ganesh idols in sea in Visakhapatnam.