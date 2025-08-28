Flashfloods paralyse Jammu, rescue operation in full swing

Online Desk
Rivers overflowed in Jammu, sweeping away everything in their path, as landslides and floods killed at least 13 people, including nine pilgrims on the Vaishno Devi route.
Jammu, is grappling with a flood-like situation after relentless rains dumped a record 380 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours.
Three Army relief columns were mobilised for rescue operations in Katra amid flash floods in Jammu and Pathankot.
Several people were feared trapped, officials said as rescuers scrambled to pull out those buried under the debris near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari.
Infrastructure suffered major damage as bridges collapsed and mobile towers and electricity poles snapped like twigs, leaving vehicles trapped in debris.
Relief materials were dropped from a helicopter at a flood-affected area and mortal remains of the victims of a landslide were taken to the Government Medical College.
People clear the debris scattered around as the water level of the Tawi river rises following incessant rainfall, in Jammu.