IndiGo enters Day 3 of chaos as over 500 flights cancelled

TNIE online desk

All departing domestic IndiGo flights from Delhi airport are cancelled till midnight on 5th December 2025.

IndiGo flights from Chennai airport will remain cancelled till 6 PM today.

Passengers faced delays of more than 12 hours, misplaced baggage, and staged protests at major airports

The disruptions are attributed to cabin crew shortages, operational challenges, and Flight Duty Time limitations

IndiGo has informed the DGCA that normal and stable operations are expected only by 10th February 2026.

The airline scored just 35% in punctuality on 2nd December, the lowest among leading carriers, with over 1,200 flights cancelled in November.

