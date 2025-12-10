Six epic moments that lit up 2025 F1 season: From title mayhem to rookie glory

TNIE online desk
McLaren's intra-team showdown went to the wire in Abu Dhabi, with Norris and Piastri trading wins across Australia, China, Bahrain, Spain, Monaco, Belgium, Hungary, Mexico and Brazil in one of F1's tightest teammate battles.
George Russell started and finished every 2025 Grand Prix, the only driver to do so, delivering consistent points amid title chaos and securing P4 overall.
Russell grabbed pole and victory in Canada, one year after heartbreak, teaming with rookie Antonelli's P3 for Mercedes' double podium.
Kimi Antonelli's P3 in Canada made him F1's third-youngest podium finisher, ranking his season among the all-time great rookie campaigns.
Max Verstappen won five of the last seven races (Italy, Azerbaijan, US, Las Vegas, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), dragging Red Bull back into the title mix.
Norris (Australia, Monaco, Austria, GB, Mexico, Brazil) and Piastri (China, Bahrain, Saudi, Miami, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands) made McLaren's young duo the season's unstoppable force.