10 Thalaivar songs to celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday

TNIE online desk
An anthem of victory and resilience that captures Rajinikanth’s unstoppable spirit.
The ultimate mass introduction song that turned the humble auto driver into a legendary icon.
A powerful celebration of hard work, destiny, and Thalaivar’s unbeatable screen aura.
A soulful classic that highlights Rajinikanth’s emotional depth and unforgettable character arc.
A joyous, feel-good dance track that channels the vintage swagger of Rajinikanth in full glory
A spiritual and inspirational number that reflects Rajinikanth’s inner strength and faith.
A high-energy opener that celebrates Thalaivar’s mass persona and charismatic screen presence.
A lively, retro disco track that showcases the fun, flamboyant charm of early Rajinikanth.
A rural, heroic classic portraying Rajinikanth as a man with a golden heart and fiery courage.
A powerful motivational song symbolizing certainty of victory, perfectly matching Thalaivar’s legacy.