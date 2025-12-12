10 Thalaivar songs to celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday

TNIE online desk

An anthem of victory and resilience that captures Rajinikanth’s unstoppable spirit.

Vetrikodi Kattu (Padayappa) | Photo | IMDb

The ultimate mass introduction song that turned the humble auto driver into a legendary icon.

Autokaran (Baasha) | Photo | IMDb

A powerful celebration of hard work, destiny, and Thalaivar’s unbeatable screen aura.

Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali (Muthu) | Photo | IMDb

A soulful classic that highlights Rajinikanth’s emotional depth and unforgettable character arc.

Raman Aandaalum (Mullum Malarum) | Photo | IMDb

A joyous, feel-good dance track that channels the vintage swagger of Rajinikanth in full glory

Ullaallaa (Petta) | Photo | IMDb

A spiritual and inspirational number that reflects Rajinikanth’s inner strength and faith.

Shakthi Kodu (Baba) | Photo | IMDb

A high-energy opener that celebrates Thalaivar’s mass persona and charismatic screen presence.

Athanda Ithanda (Arunachalam | Photo | IMDb

A lively, retro disco track that showcases the fun, flamboyant charm of early Rajinikanth.

Aasai Nooru Vagai (Adutha Varisu) | Photo | IMDb

A rural, heroic classic portraying Rajinikanth as a man with a golden heart and fiery courage.

Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam (Murattu Kaalai) | Photo | IMDb

A powerful motivational song symbolizing certainty of victory, perfectly matching Thalaivar’s legacy.

Vetri Nichayam (Nallavanukku Nallavan) | Photo | IMDb