GOAT India tour 2025: Messi series of events in Kolkata

TNIE online desk
Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, which hosted football icon Lionel Messi turned chaotic after fans protested for not being able to get a glimpse of the GOAT.
Messi remained surrounded by VIPs, organisers and security personnel throughout his appearance, blocking the spectators’ view from the galleries.
Disappointed supporters hurled bottles onto the field and damaged banners, hoardings and plastic chairs in the galleries.
Satadru Datta, promoter and chief organiser of the Kolkata leg of Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, was detained later in the day. The organiser also gave in writing that he will refund the prices of tickets he sold to the disappointed spectators.
Messi later flew to Hyderabad, where the event ran smoothly amid tight security. Messi is on a three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025.