Epstein files unveiled: From pop icons to presidents and princes

TNIE online desk
The US Justice Department released thousands of files on Jeffrey Epstein, but the dump offered no major revelations, despite references to his links with royalty, movie stars and powerful elites.
The US Justice Department released photos showing Jeffrey Epstein with Michael Jackson, triggering major public scrutiny over Epstein’s connections.
Another prominent name on the list is actor Kevin Spacey along with former US President Bill Clinton
Ghislaine Maxwell(Epstein’s longtime girlfriend), third from left, actor Kevin Spacey, second from right, and former President Bill Clinton, at the far right, posing with a group of unidentified people.
Even royalty has made its way onto the list, with a photo showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sprawled across several people’s laps, as Ghislaine Maxwell stands above.
The images also feature a major Arab businessman, with a House Oversight Committee photo showing Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the CEO of DP World, adding to the roster of powerful global figures linked to Epstein’s social circle.
Mick Jagger, lead singer and founding member of "The Rolling Stones" was also seen in a photo with Ghislaine Maxwell and former US President Bill Clinton, adding another global star to the list.
Former US President Bill Clinton features prominently in the images, including photos of him in a hot tub and swimming with Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified person.
Though few in number, images of Donald Trump also appear in the released files. Trump was friends with Jeffrey Epstein for years before a falling-out, but, like Bill Clinton, he has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.
The photos released by Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee were a small part of more than 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna said key documents are still missing, while Republican Thomas Massie accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of withholding files she was legally required to release.