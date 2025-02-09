Who will be Delhi’s next CM? BJP's top contenders in the race

Online Desk
With no CM face during the polls, BJP’s central leadership will now decide.A surprise pick cannot be ruled out, based on recent appointments in other states. An OBC or Jat MLA could be favoured, given past trends.
Bansuri Swaraj - Daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, MP from New Delhi
Lawyer, strong state & central reputation
Could follow her mother’s path as Delhi CM
Pravesh Verma
Son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma
Defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat
A prominent Jat leader with strong regional support
Virendra Sachdeva
Delhi BJP President, key strategist in election victory
Led BJP’s first assembly win in 27 years
May be rewarded for party’s success
Vijender Gupta
Three-time MLA, former Leader of Opposition
BJP Delhi President (2010–2013)
A strong Baniya face with legislative expertise
Satish Upadhyay
Former Delhi BJP President
Decades of experience in party organisation
Manoj Tiwari
Bhojpuri film star, MP from North-East Delhi
Popular among Purvanchali voters
Could strengthen BJP’s connect with migrant communities
Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Prominent Punjabi leader, won from Rajouri Garden
Could help BJP expand its Punjab base
A strong Sikh representative in Delhi
Rekha Gupta
Defeated AAP’s Vandana Kumari in Shalimar Bagh
Former councillor with extensive public service experience
A potential choice for women’s representation in leadership