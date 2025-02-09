Who will be Delhi’s next CM? BJP's top contenders in the race

Online Desk

With no CM face during the polls, BJP’s central leadership will now decide.A surprise pick cannot be ruled out, based on recent appointments in other states. An OBC or Jat MLA could be favoured, given past trends.

Photo | PTI

Bansuri Swaraj - Daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, MP from New Delhi

Lawyer, strong state & central reputation

Could follow her mother’s path as Delhi CM

Photo | PTI

Pravesh Verma
Son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma
Defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat
A prominent Jat leader with strong regional support

Photo | X

Virendra Sachdeva
Delhi BJP President, key strategist in election victory
Led BJP’s first assembly win in 27 years
May be rewarded for party’s success

Photo | PTI

Vijender Gupta
Three-time MLA, former Leader of Opposition
BJP Delhi President (2010–2013)
A strong Baniya face with legislative expertise

Photo | X

Satish Upadhyay
Former Delhi BJP President
Decades of experience in party organisation

Photo | ANI

Manoj Tiwari
Bhojpuri film star, MP from North-East Delhi
Popular among Purvanchali voters
Could strengthen BJP’s connect with migrant communities

Photo | PTI

Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Prominent Punjabi leader, won from Rajouri Garden
Could help BJP expand its Punjab base
A strong Sikh representative in Delhi

Photo | PTI

Rekha Gupta
Defeated AAP’s Vandana Kumari in Shalimar Bagh
Former councillor with extensive public service experience
A potential choice for women’s representation in leadership

Photo | ANI
Guessing game on as focus shifts to Delhi CM pick