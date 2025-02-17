Five players who could take the Champions Trophy 2025 by storm

Late addition to the squad, Varun Chakravarthy, could offer his X-factor to India's spin attack on Dubai's slow pitches.

Pakistan's Tayyab Tahir, hailed as an exciting talent, will aim to replicate his match-winning heroics on the big stage.

Tom Banton, in red-hot T20 form, will look to bring his explosive batting to England’s Champions Trophy campaign.

Aaron Hardie steps in for Stoinis, eager to make his mark as Australia’s dynamic all-rounder.

Rising pace star Will O'Rourke is set to carry New Zealand’s fast-bowling hopes into his first ICC tournament.

