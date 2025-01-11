Los Angeles Wildfires: Scenes of destruction—rubble, flames, and displaced communities

Online Desk
After four days of urban wildfires, on Friday Los Angeles, the city internationally known for its movie industry, looked like the set of a war movie.
In large swaths of greater Los Angeles area, there was only rubble where houses, buildings and other structures once sat. Rows of cars were burnt so badly that all had been turned to ash color, their windows gone.
The shock was palpable. People returning to ravaged neighborhoods hugged, cried or just stood, trying to make sense of all that had happened.
Beach front properties are left smoldering in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Malibu area.
Wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area have destroyed at least 10,000 homes, buildings, and other structures, leaving entire communities displaced.
Despite the destruction and emotional rollercoaster being lived by LA residents, the fires were far from over. Scenes of flames were everywhere, as many areas continued to burn all but unabated.