Online Desk
Regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by preserving pancreatic beta cells, which produce insulin to regulate blood sugar levels.
Coffee can influence fat storage and improve gut health, aiding weight management. Studies link increased coffee intake to reduced body fat percentages.
Research shows higher coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk of depression and lower suicide rates, promoting mental well-being.
Coffee supports liver health, reducing the risk of chronic conditions like liver scarring and cancer, promoting overall liver function.
Coffee enhances endurance and energy, making it a popular performance booster among athletes by reducing perceived exertion during physical activities.Read sagsdgsgsfsfd