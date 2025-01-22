Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Know the key facts about this rare disease

Online Desk
India has for the first time reported several cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). There was an alarming rise in suspected cases of GBS, a rare but serious neurological disorder. At least 22 suspected cases have been reported to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
As initial symptoms people may experience pain in the muscles, muscle weakness, abnormality in walking, problems with coordination or weakness of the arms and legs. In severe cases patients could feel fatigue or high blood pressure or abnormal heart rhythm or fast heart rate. The symptoms such as difficulty raising the foot, difficulty speaking, difficulty swallowing, facial muscle weakness, shortness of breath, slow reflexes, uncomfortable tingling and burning, or urinary retention are also commonly found.
GBS is often triggered by a bacterial or viral infection, such as Campylobacter jejuni, which causes gastroenteritis, or Cytomegalovirus or Epstein-Barr virus or Zika virus
French physician Jean-Baptiste Octave Landry first described Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in 1859. French neurologists Georges Guillain, Jean-Alexandre Barré, and André Strohl discovered the characteristic features of GBS in 1916.
Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is diagnosed based on symptoms and neurological exam results. A doctor may also perform additional tests, such as a lumbar puncture, electromyography (EMG), or nerve conduction velocity (NCV) test.