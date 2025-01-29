Stampede at Maha Kumbh kills 30, injures 90 during Mauni Amavasya snan

Online Desk
At least 30 people were killed and 90 injured at the Sangam during the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya when barricades collapsed under the pressure of massive crowds.
The stampede occurred between 1-2 am as devotees rushed forward, breaking barricades. Some women reportedly suffocated and fell, triggering chaos.
25 of the deceased have been identified, the injured devotees are admitted to the central hospital where 36 remain under treatment.
The Akharas postponed the Amrit Snan, cancelling their processions and opting to return to their camps. The next Snan is now scheduled for Basant Panchami on February 3.
Authorities halted entry into the Mela grounds, made public announcements to disperse crowds, and struggled to manage the estimated 10 crore pilgrims despite a seven-tier security system.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with CM Yogi Adityanath multiple times, monitored the situation, and directed immediate relief and crowd control measures.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the stampede to determine the cause and accountability.