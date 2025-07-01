Blistering reality: Scorching heat no longer rare in Europe

Online Desk
Shielding themselves with umbrellas, tourists pause to admire the Sagrada Familia under Barcelona’s relentless summer sun on Monday, June 30, 2025.
Fresh water vapour rises from the ground during a mister test in Paris, offering brief relief from the searing heatwave, as others turn to portable fans and cooling gadgets for comfort.
People flocked to beaches and rivers in their cities, seeking to cool off and relax under the brutal summer sun.
Young swimmers leap from a rock on a breakwater, finding joy and relief from the scorching sun in Barcelona’s summer heat.
Firefighters battle with a large wildfire burning in Karyes village, on the eastern Aegean island of Chios, Greece.
A firefighting helicopter soars over Thymari, south of Athens, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, as authorities evacuate five areas amid Greece’s first summer heatwave, with temperatures nearing 40°C.