In grief and glory: Football unites to bid Jota goodbye

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva, 25, died in a car crash in Spain just days after Jota's wedding. Their vehicle veered off a motorway and caught fire..Jota and his brother were laid to rest in their hometown Gondomar, near Porto. Liverpool players Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez, and coach Arne Slot attended the wake..Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, and fans paid their respects. A minute's silence was observed at the Club World Cup in the US and women's Euro 25 matches..The streets of Gondomar were lined with well-wishers, flowers, and banners honouring Jota. Local clubs, fans, and residents came together, turning the funeral into a city-wide moment of shared sorrow..After the public farewell, the family held a private burial ceremony, away from cameras, where close relatives and teammates paid their final respects in silence and prayer..Back in Liverpool, Anfield was adorned with flowers, Jota's jerseys, scarves, and heartfelt notes from fans. The stadium became a moving memorial for one of their beloved forwards.