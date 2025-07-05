Indian captains who have scored double centuries in Test cricket

Online Desk
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi hits 203 against England at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi in February 1964.
Sunil Gavaskar scores 221 against England at The Oval in London in August 1979.
Sachin Tendulkar compiles 217 against New Zealand at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad in October 1999.
MS Dhoni smashes 224 against Australia during the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in February 2013.
Virat Kohli registers his highest Test score as captain with 254 not out against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in October 2019.