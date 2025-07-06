Texas flood tragedy: Families cling to hope as Guadalupe’s deadly surge sweeps away camp girls

Online Desk
A sudden flash flood in Texas Hill Country swept through Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp, after heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to rise over 26 feet in just 45 minutes, destroying cabins and infrastructure.
At least 50–52 people have died, including 15–18 children, and authorities have reported at least 27 girls missing from the camp. Over 200 people were rescued, with more than 167 by helicopter.
The flood struck with little warning, catching campers and staff off guard as the river rapidly overflowed its banks, leading to chaotic evacuation attempts.
Approximately 23 girls are still unaccounted for. Relatives have posted photos on social media and appeared at reunification centers, issuing urgent pleas for information. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Kerr County officials have mobilized 9 rescue teams, 14 helicopters, and 12 drones
Situated in a zone locals call “flash flood alley,” Camp Mystic was known to be flood-prone. Decades earlier, in 1987, a similar flood nearby killed 10 campers at the Pot O’ Gold Christian Camp.
Despite a flood watch and flash-flood warnings from the National Weather Service, officials admit that no local early-warning system was in place. Many survivors say the flood struck with little to no advance notice.
Emergency efforts involve federal, state, and local teams. Authorities continue to search devastated terrain using ground teams, boats, helicopters, and drones. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and federal officials pledged ongoing support .