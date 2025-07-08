Lives lost for democracy: Kenya’s fallen protesters

Online Desk
Riot police scatter protesters with water cannons during demonstrations to mark the historic 1990 Saba Saba.
Saba Saba Day marks the uprising on July 7, 1990 when Kenyans demanded a return to multi-party democracy after years of autocratic rule by then-president Daniel arap Moi.
Demonstrators gesture next to a man who the crowd claimed had been shot by police and a plain clothed police officer runs towards protesters during demonstrations
Protesters chant anti-government slogans atop a vandalised car used as a barricade to block a road during Saba Saba Day demonstrations in Nairobi on July 7, 2025.
Protesters carry a man who the crowd claimed had been shot by police during demonstrations to mark the historic 1990 Saba Saba (a Swahili word that means seven seven) protests for democratic reforms in the Kangemi slum of Nairobi, Kenya.