When the mountains wept: Flood-hit Himachal’s battle for survival

Online Desk
Rescue teams are scouring Thunag, Gohar and Karsog using drones and sniffer dogs to locate 30 people missing after severe cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides struck last week.
About 225 houses, seven shops, 243 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges and several roads were damaged in the disaster.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets flood-affected people, in Mandi.
About 250 rescue personnel from NDRF, Army, ITBP, SDRF & Home Guards joining locals in the effort
The State Emergency Operation Centre estimates total losses at Rs 572 crore due to severe monsoon impacts. Chief Minister Sukhu says the actual figure could be close to Rs 700 crore.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visits a flood-affected area, in Mandi district.
494 people rescued so far, but rescue mission continues. Additional Rs 5 lakh sent to Thunag and Janjheli for relief operations
So far 1,538 ration kits have been distributed to the affected people and immediate relief of Rs 12.44 lakh has been provided.