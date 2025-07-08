When the mountains wept: Flood-hit Himachal’s battle for survival

Online Desk

Rescue teams are scouring Thunag, Gohar and Karsog using drones and sniffer dogs to locate 30 people missing after severe cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides struck last week.

Photo | PTI

About 225 houses, seven shops, 243 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges and several roads were damaged in the disaster.

Photo | PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets flood-affected people, in Mandi.

Photo | PTI

About 250 rescue personnel from NDRF, Army, ITBP, SDRF & Home Guards joining locals in the effort

Photo | PTI

The State Emergency Operation Centre estimates total losses at Rs 572 crore due to severe monsoon impacts. Chief Minister Sukhu says the actual figure could be close to Rs 700 crore.

Photo | PTI

 BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visits a flood-affected area, in Mandi district.

Photo | PTI

494 people rescued so far, but rescue mission continues. Additional Rs 5 lakh sent to Thunag and Janjheli for relief operations

Photo | PTI

So far 1,538 ration kits have been distributed to the affected people and immediate relief of Rs 12.44 lakh has been provided.

Photo | PTI
Photo | PTI
Himachal rains: Rescue operations on to trace 30 missing after cloudbursts, landslides in Mandi