Slimmer than ever — almost port-sized

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now so thin, it’s barely thicker than its own USB-C port. It’s not just sleeker — it’s a whole new feel in hand.

Z Flip 7 gets the full screen it deserved

No more cramped cover display. The front screen stretches across the entire surface, letting you run apps, use widgets. And a bigger battery is added.

Photo | AFP