What to watch this weekend on OTT

Online Desk

Aap Jaisa Koi: A quiet love blooms between a Sanskrit professor and a French teacher but can it survive societal judgement?

Aap Jaisa Koi (Netflix) | Photo | IMDb

Narivetta: A police constable faces a moral dilemma as tribal protests turn violent in the face of state oppression

Narivetta (SonyLIV) | Photo | X

Moonwalk: Set in the 80s, it’s dance, dreams, and Michael Jackson vibes with a desi retro twist.

Moonwalk (JioHotstar) | Photo | IMDb

8 Vasantalu: From grief to growth, follow Shuddhi’s emotional journey of love, loss, and rediscovery through writing.

8 Vasantalu (Netflix) | Photo | IMDb

Under a Dark Sun: A young mother’s quiet job on a flower farm turns dark when her boss is murdered and he turns out to be her father.

Under a Dark Sun (Netflix) | Photo | IMDb
Guru Dutt@100: The abiding politics of poetry and Pyaasa