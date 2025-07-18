Pahalgam terror attack: US designates Pak's Lashkar proxy TRF as 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation'

The US Department of State on Thursday designates The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

TRF was the same terror outfit that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack that rocked Kashmir on April 22.

The deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed the 26 lives the deadliest attack on Indian soil.

National Investigation Agency (NIA), have identified TRF commander Sheikh Sajjad Gul as the chief conspirator of the April 22 killings.

"The United States stands firmly against terrorism in all forms. We are committed to holding perpetrators," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Welcoming the US move, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation."

