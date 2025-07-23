Rainfall cripples Delhi during office rush

Heavy rain on Wednesday morning led to widespread waterlogging and massive traffic jams across Delhi, bringing office-hour movement to a near halt.
Express Photo | Parveen Negi
The IMD said Safdarjung recorded 5.6 mm of rain between 5:30 am and 8:30 am. Other areas reported higher levels, with 16.6 mm at Pragati Maidan, 10 mm at Pusa, and 9.5 mm in Janakpuri.
Express Photo | Parveen Negi
Several parts of Delhi, including ITO, South Extension, NH-8, Nehru Place, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road and East of Kailash, were severely affected by waterlogging and slow-moving traffic.
Express Photo | Parveen Negi
The IMD issued a red alert for south Delhi and north east Delhi, urging maximum caution. An orange alert was sounded for north west and south west Delhi, advising residents to be prepared for more rain.
Express Photo | Parveen Negi
The downpour brought a slight drop in temperature, with the minimum recorded at 25.6°C—1.7°C below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C later in the day.