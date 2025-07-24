A final journey steeped in red: Adieu VS

Kerala bids a final farewell to V S. A 22-hour funeral procession began in Thiruvananthapuram, winding through Kerala to Alappuzha, as thousands gathered to say goodbye.
Photo | Express
Rain couldn’t stop them. From youth to the elderly, Kerala turned out in force, waiting hours in the rain for a last glimpse of their leader.
Photo | Express
From party workers to political rivals, thousands called him the ‘revolutionary sun’. Even Congress workers raised slogans in his honour.
Photo | Express
From fierce agitations to quiet dignity, Achuthanandan’s 101-year journey was a beacon of integrity. Kerala will remember.
Photo | Express
As his body reached his ancestral home, the crowd hailed him as “the beloved son of Punnapra.”
Photo | Express
V S Achuthanandan’s legacy goes beyond party and politics. In life and in death, he remained a symbol of the people’s fight.
Photo | Express
A volley of gunfire split the monsoon air. With heads bowed and hearts full.
Photo | Express
Silent for five years, but never forgotten. Comrade VS remains etched in Kerala’s soul as the voice of the voiceless.
Photo | Express
When his son V A Arun Kumar lit the pyre, as flames rose, thousands chanted in unison—immortalising his struggle, sacrifice and spirit.
Photo | Express
At Valiya Chudukadu, where Communist martyrs rest, voices rose in unison—honouring a man who stood unwaveringly for the poor and marginalised.
Photo | Express
The rain-drenched bust of P Krishna Pillai at the CPI(M) district committee office in Alappuzha mirrors the sorrow of party workers, who stood beside the statue of VS Achuthanandan’s mentor, waiting for a final glimpse of their beloved comrade.