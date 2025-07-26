‘Will I eat today?’: Gaza cries amid a famine forged by Israel's brutal war

Online Desk
Gaza’s “last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing,” the UN warned, as children are left starving in the wake of Israeli attacks that have killed over 1,000 Palestinians seeking food aid in recent weeks.
As of July 13, the UN confirmed 875 Palestinians killed while seeking food, 201 on aid routes, the rest at distribution points with thousands more injured.
Palestinians’ starvation is entirely human-made. Human Rights Watch says Israel is deliberately using hunger as a weapon of war - a policy amounting to war crimes, extermination, and acts of genocide.
In May, a UN report warned that famine was imminent, with the entire population facing acute food insecurity. This crisis worsened by June, as child starvation rates peaked.
Tons of food, water, medical supplies, shelter items, and fuel sit untouched just outside and within Gaza, as Israel’s total siege and its restrictions block humanitarian access, fuelling chaos, starvation, and death.
For over 21 months, Gaza has faced widespread destruction and loss, with a dire humanitarian crisis unfloding in the besieged strip.
Israeli strikes have killed 59,676 Gazans, mostly women and children, displacing most of the population; and crippling vital infrastructure.
At least 33 people in Gaza died from malnutrition between July 19 and 22, according to the Health Ministry.
Israel faces growing global pressure to ease Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, as over two dozen Western-aligned nations and 100+ aid groups call for an end to the war and criticise its blockade and new aid system.
“In Gaza today, there’s no famine caused by Israel, there is a man-made shortage, it’s been engineered by Hamas,” claimed Israeli spokesperson David Mencer in an interview with Sky News.