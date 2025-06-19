Flight carrying 110 Indian students, evacuated from war-torn Iran; lands in Delhi

Online Desk
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh meets the Indian students returning from war-torn Iran via Armenia, under an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
Holding miniature Indian flags with pride, a group of 110 medical students from Iran arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport around 4.45 am on Thursday.
At the Indira Gandhi Airport, New Delhi, families of students from the north Indian states queued up to welcome their children
Students started walking out of the airport, they unanimously expressed joy on being back in India and being united with their families.
Aman Nazar, a fourth-year MBBS student, said, “I had one thing at the back of my mind that India would come and take us back like they did with students in Ukraine."
Ghazal Rashid, a student, said, “We are very happy to have reached India today. The Indian Embassy has brought us back safely and in a very nice way. We are very thankful to them."
Many students expressed their hope to return to Iran once the situation improves so they can complete their medical studies.