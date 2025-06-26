'Learning like a baby': IAF’s Shubhanshu Shukla sends first message from orbit

IAF pilot-turned-astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, 39, sent his first message from orbit hours after launching on the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS.

(Photo | AFP)

Strapped into the Dragon capsule, Shukla greeted the nation with a heartfelt, “Namaskar, mere deshvasiyon.” “What a ride!” he exclaimed.

(Photo | X, PTI)

“I am learning like a baby, how to walk and eat in space,” he said, speaking of the challenges of adapting to microgravity.

(Photo | PTI)

Shukla is only the second Indian citizen to travel to space, and the first to reach the ISS, following a 41-year gap since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s historic flight in 1984.

(Photo | AFP, AP)

Alongside Shukla, the Axiom-4 crew includes mission commander Peggy Whitson (USA), former NASA astronaut, and mission specialists Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary).

(Photo | AFP)
(Photo | PTI)

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission is aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, launched atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket which was launched from Launch Complex 39A of Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday

(Photo | SpaceX, X)

Family members of Shukla watching the live broadcast of Axiom 4 mission, in Lucknow.

(Photo | PTI)
(File Photo | AFP)
