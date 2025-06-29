Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's Venetian wedding: Celebrities party while locals protest

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos tied the knot in a private ceremony spanning three days in San Giorgio. The Bezos and their party cruised through the waters of Venice as did several life-sized floatees resembling Jeff Bezos.

Though Venice has seen several celebrity weddings before, none have been as controversial as Bezos'.

As the newlyweds prepared for the final party on Saturday evening, hundreds of protesters flooded the streets, carrying colourful banners condemning the extravagant wedding.

Photo | AP