Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's Venetian wedding: Celebrities party while locals protest

Online Desk
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos tied the knot in a private ceremony spanning three days in San Giorgio.
The Bezos and their party cruised through the waters of Venice as did several life-sized floatees resembling Jeff Bezos.
Though Venice has seen several celebrity weddings before, none have been as controversial as Bezos'.
As the newlyweds prepared for the final party on Saturday evening, hundreds of protesters flooded the streets, carrying colourful banners condemning the extravagant wedding.
Despite widespread public backlash and attempts to obstruct the wedding party, Bezos' and their guests continued—with police protection.
Attending the lavish festivities were Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Oprah Winfrey and many other celebrities...
...including the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
While the star-studded guest list surely turned heads, with tourists and photographers thronging to the venue, the most striking aspect of the wedding is the overwhelming display of the Bezos' extraordinary wealth.