Moments of faith turn to fear: Stampede jolts Puri Rath Yatra

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra stand ready at the Jagannath Temple on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, which begins here and concludes at the Shree Gundicha Temple.
Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divyasingha Deb, performs the sacred rituals during the Rath Yatra celebrations at the Jagannath Temple.
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with several other leaders, attended the annual Rath Yatra festival.
Security personnel struggle to manage the massive crowd leading to over 700 people being injured.
Three devotees, including two women, lost their lives and six others sustained injuries in a stampede that broke out in front of the Gundicha Temple in Puri during the early hours of Sunday.
Family members of a victim mourn at a hospital after a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple, in Puri, Odisha, Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Police officials inspect the site of the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple and initiate mitigation measures. Meanwhile, family members of a victim mourn at a hospital following the tragic incident.