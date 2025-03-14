Blood Worm Moon: A fiery lunar eclipse captivates the world

Online Desk
The Blood Worm Moon Rises: A Celestial Phenomenon Unfolds
Stargazers across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Pacific witnessed a rare total lunar eclipse, casting the Moon in a dramatic red hue. This spectacle, dubbed the "Blood Worm Moon," was a breathtaking display of cosmic alignment.
A Dance of Shadows: How a Lunar Eclipse Happens
When the Sun, Earth, and Moon align perfectly, our planet casts a massive shadow on its lunar companion. Instead of disappearing into darkness, the Moon glows red due to scattered sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere—a process similar to the colors of a sunrise or sunset.
Why the Moon Turns Red: The Science Behind the Blood Moon
The deep crimson glow is caused by Earth’s atmosphere bending and scattering sunlight. The more dust, clouds, and particles in the air, the deeper the red hue. This explains why each Blood Moon can appear in different shades, from bright orange to dark red.
A Global Spectacle: Who Saw the Eclipse and When
The totality phase lasted over an hour, with peak visibility in North America, parts of Europe, and Africa. In France, only the westernmost regions glimpsed the event before the Moon set, while in New Zealand, the eclipse was only partially visible as the Moon rose.
More Cosmic Wonders Ahead: A Solar Eclipse is Coming
Skywatchers won’t have to wait long for another celestial event. On March 29, a partial solar eclipse will grace the skies over eastern Canada, parts of Europe, northern Russia, and northwest Africa. Unlike the lunar eclipse, this event requires special eclipse glasses for safe viewing.