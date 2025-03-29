Is the Ghibli trend a threat to human creativity?

OpenAI’s 4o Image Generation lets users transform photos into iconic Ghibli-style illustrations with just a few clicks.

Social media exploded with Ghibli-esque versions of everyday moments, from personal photos to famous scenes.

Hayao Miyazaki's criticism of AI resurfaces as social media floods with AI-generated images imitating Studio Ghibli's iconic style.

Some see AI as an exciting new tool for artists, while others worry it could replace human creativity and artistic jobs.

For many, transforming personal photos into Ghibli art is simply a fun way to engage with technology and celebrate the iconic style.

With AI now mimicking specific styles, could we lose the uniqueness of human-made art and see creativity become more homogenous?

The Ghibli trend shows AI’s growing influence on art, but will it complement or overshadow human creativity in the long run?

