Thala reigns supreme! Dhoni etches his name in history as CSK’s top run-scorer

Online Desk
MS Dhoni proves age is just a number once again as he sets yet another record!
Dhoni became Chennai Super Kings' (CSK )highest run-scorer after his 30 off 16 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Dhoni has hammered his legacy for CSK with 4,699 runs in 236 matches for Chennai Super Kings.
Former cricketer Suresh Raina previously held the record with 4,687 runs in just 176 matches!
Chennai’s yellow army erupted with joy as their beloved "Thala" stepped onto the field!
Unfortunately, CSK's 17-year dominance over RCB ends with a tough defeat.