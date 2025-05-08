Operation Sindoor: Nine strikes, 25 minutes of chaos for Pakistan

Online Desk
Markaz Subhan Allah, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan
Struck at 1:12 AM
The headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a sprawling complex targeted for its role in planning Pulwama.
Markaz Taiba, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Muridke, Punjab
Struck at 1:06 - 1:10 AM
26/11 attackers, including Ajmal Kasab, along with conspirators David Headley and Tahawwur Rana, were trained at the Muridke complex on orders from ISI and LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.
Sarjal/Tehra Kalan facility, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Shakargarh, Narowal District, Punjab, Pakistan
Struck at 1:28 AM
Tehra Kalan alias Sarjal facility is JeM’s main base for infiltrating terrorists and launching drones to drop arms, ammunition, and drugs into Indian territory.
Mehmoona Joya Facility, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Head Marala, Sialkot
Struck at 1:15 AM
This HM facility, led by Mohd Irfan Khan alias Irfan Tanda, is used to infiltrate and train terrorists, with Tanda linked to the 1995 Jammu blasts that killed eight and injured 50.
Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Bhimber District, Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)
Struck at 1:19 AM
A key LeT hub in PoJK, is used to infiltrate terrorists and smuggle arms into the Poonch-Rajouri-Reasi sector. The 2023 Dhangri massacre and the 2024 Reasi bus ambush was planned here.
Markaz Abbas, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Kotli
Struck at 1:04 AM
Hafiz Abdul Shakoor alias Qari Zarrar, a founding member of JeM and former HuM terrorist, heads this markaz and serves on JeM’s Shura council alongside Maulana Masood Azhar.
Maskar Raheel Shahid, Hizbul-Mujahideen, Kotli, PoJK
Struck at 1:25 AM
This camp not only offers arms and physical training but also specialised in BAT operations, sniping, and mountain warfare in nearby hilly terrain.
Shawai Nallah Camp, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Muzaffarabad, PoJK
Struck at 1:22 AM
Shawai Nallah Camp served as LeT’s base for Daura-e-Aam training, offering GPS, map-reading, arms, and religious indoctrination to cadres.
Syedna Bilal Markaz, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Muzaffarabad, PoJK
Struck at 1:17 AM
This facility served as a JeM transit camp for launches into J&K, housing 50–100 terrorists and hosting Pakistani SSG for advanced training.