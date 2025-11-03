From 'Delhi Crimes' to 'Family Man Season 3', most anticipated OTT releases this November 2025

Produced by Vetrimaran, Bad Girl stirred massive controversy in Tamil Nadu with just its trailer. Now, it's all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar on November 4.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Baramulla is a Netflix original horror film starring Manav Kaul, set in the misty valleys of Kashmir. It will start streaming on November 7.

Netflix is also bringing 'Frankenstein', a popular horror classic reimagined for modern audiences. It will start streaming on November 7.

Netflix’s Delhi Crime returns for Season 3 with a gripping new case on human trafficking, exposing systemic failures in law enforcement. Streaming begins November 13.

Created by Raj & DK under the D2R Films banner, Prime Video has officially confirmed that The Family Man Season 3 will premiere globally on November 21.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things returns with Season 5, releasing in three parts on November 26, December 25, and December 31, 2025.

