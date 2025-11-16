Saffron wave sweeps Bihar as NDA claims landslide victory

TNIE online desk
The ruling NDA steamrolled the Mahagathbandhan to retain power in Bihar, all but one of the 25 state ministers in the fray secured their seats.
NDA workers and supporters erupted in celebrations across the state.
At 74, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is poised to take oath as chief minister for an unprecedented tenth time, steering the NDA to a landslide victory.
Saffron wave swept the state as the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 92 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extensively campaigned ahead of the state elections, coordinating with party workers and shaping the BJP’s winning ground strategy.
The opposition, Mahagathbandhan, suffered a crushing defeat: RJD won 25 seats, while Congress was restricted to 6 seats. The left parties won a total of 3 seats.
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, seen as the ‘X factor’ in the Bihar polls, failed to make an impact and ended the election without a single seat.
Folk singer-turned politician Maithili Thakur became the youngest member of Bihar Assembly at the age of 25.