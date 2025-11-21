Inside Trump’s draft Ukraine deal: The concessions, the backlash, the stakes

TNIE online desk
A leaked draft peace proposal linked to Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through Kyiv and Europe. The plan suggests major concessions to Russia and could significantly alter Ukraine’s security landscape.
The proposal would give all of Donbas to Russia, bar Ukraine from NATO, and halt NATO expansion. Ukraine’s army would shrink to 600,000, while Russia keeps half the Zaporizhzhia plant’s power.
In return, Moscow promises no future attacks, and $100 billion in frozen Russian assets would be directed toward Ukraine’s reconstruction.
The deal offers only vague security assurances, with no pledge that the US or Europe would defend Ukraine if Russia strikes again.
The plan was drafted after US envoy Steve Witkoff consulted Zelenskyy adviser Rustem Umerov, who accepted most terms before presenting them to Zelenskyy.
European leaders worry the plan sidelines them and Kyiv. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said any deal must include Europeans and Ukrainians, warning the draft appears tilted toward Moscow with “no concessions on the Russian side.”
Ukraine’s deputy UN envoy Khrystyna Hayovyshyn said Kyiv is ready to engage Trump's plan, but stressed clear red lines: Ukraine will never recognise Russian-occupied territory as Russian, nor accept any compromise that undermines its territorial integrity.