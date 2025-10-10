The long walk home: Gazans return to ruins as ceasefire begins

Online Desk
Palestinian children cheer as celebrations erupted across Gaza after a ceasefire was announced on Wednesday.
Full of grief after two years of genocidal war but glad to be going home, thousands of displaced Palestinians set off across the Gaza Strip on Friday.
Gaza has been under continuous Israeli attacks since October 2023, that has so far killed at least 67,194 Palestinians, more than half being women and children.
Timidly at first, then in a huge column, thousands walked northwards in a line from the safer areas of central Gaza towards Gaza City, which was subjected to relentless attacks by Israel.
Their land might have been utterly devastated, but it is their very own land!
Across the border, Israelis also cheered and embraced each other in celebration following the ceasefire.
A celebration of relief, though filled with immense pain of loss and uncertainty. Gaza does teach the world resilience!
During this first part of the withdrawal process by the Israeli army under the proposed plan, the military will still hold about 53 per cent of the Gaza Strip.
Imagine being that Palestinian kid!
As the ceasefire comes into effect, they walk back to ruins slowly, past broken walls and burnt ground, chasing the faint outline of home that remains only in dust and memory.