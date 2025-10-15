Here’s your watchlist for Diwali 2025

TNIE online desk

Dhruv Vikram stars in this gritty kabaddi drama by Mari Selvaraj, packed with emotion and social commentary.

Bison Kaalaamadan | Photo | IMdb

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju headline this sweet romantic drama about childhood friends and growing love.

Dude | Photo | IMdb

Harish Kalyan takes on the crude oil mafia in this high-octane action drama with a strong ensemble cast.

Diesel | Photo | IMDb

A quirky Malayalam rom-com featuring a talking macaw, chaos, and laughs, starring Sharafudheen and Anupama Parameswaran.

The Pet Detective | Photo | IMDb

Based on real events, this suspenseful heist drama dives into the shocking double life of an art thief

The Mastermind | Photo | IMDb

Guillermo del Toro brings a haunting, emotional reimagining of the classic tale with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

Frankenstein | Photo | IMDb
