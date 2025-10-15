Here’s your watchlist for Diwali 2025

Dhruv Vikram stars in this gritty kabaddi drama by Mari Selvaraj, packed with emotion and social commentary..Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju headline this sweet romantic drama about childhood friends and growing love..Harish Kalyan takes on the crude oil mafia in this high-octane action drama with a strong ensemble cast..A quirky Malayalam rom-com featuring a talking macaw, chaos, and laughs, starring Sharafudheen and Anupama Parameswaran..Based on real events, this suspenseful heist drama dives into the shocking double life of an art thief.Guillermo del Toro brings a haunting, emotional reimagining of the classic tale with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi..Five great Diane Keaton performances to watch.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest