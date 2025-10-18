Is your sweet tooth at risk this Diwali? rising sugar intake and diabetes concerns in India

Urban India's sweet consumption has surged, despite growing cases of diabetes and pre-diabetes.

40% more households now eat sweets three or more times a month than they did 18 months ago.

74% of urban homes regularly consume both traditional sweets and packaged treats.

43% of people say their household is addicted to sugar, especially during festive seasons like Diwali.

Diwali celebrations often lead to dangerous sugar spikes in people with diabetes, say health experts.

Experts urges portion control and switching to healthier options like nuts over sweets.

70% of sugar-conscious consumers are open to switching to alternatives with 30% less sugar.

With 101 million diabetics in India, experts say smart choices this Diwali can help curb a growing health crisis.

