'No Kings' protests sweep the US as demonstrators push back against Trump’s authoritarian drift

Massive "No Kings" protests erupted across US cities on Saturday, denouncing what many see as Trump's authoritarian turn..Thousands rallied in Times Square, Boston, Atlanta, and Chicago, waving signs like "Resist Fascism" and "Nothing is more patriotic than protesting.".From Washington to Los Angeles, demonstrators gathered outside courthouses, state capitols, and public spaces across all 50 states..Despite Republican criticism labelling them "Hate America" rallies, many events resembled street festivals with music, banners, and costumes..Iraq War veteran Shawn Howard joined the protest in DC, warning of "un-American" actions and a growing threat to democracy..In Portland, peaceful protests later escalated near an ICE building, prompting tear gas from federal agents and threats of arrest from police..Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer joined rallies, with Sanders declaring, "We the people will rule.".With over 2,600 rallies nationwide, organisers say the movement is uniting Americans ready to resist authoritarianism and reclaim democracy.