Heartbreak for Harmanpreet & co as late collapse helps England clinch four-run thriller

TNIE online desk
England openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones started confidently, taking the team to 73/0 in the 16th over.
Deepti Sharma was brought into the attack earlier than usual and bowled Beaumont with her very first over; she struck again, removing Amy Jones to give India their second breakthrough.
Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt steadied England’s innings with a solid partnership. Deepti Sharma ran through the tail, finishing with 4/51 as England ended on 288/8.
India began the chase steadily with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scoring fluent fifties.
Mandhana and Deepti Sharma built a strong partnership, taking India to 233/3 in 41 overs.
Mandhana attempted a big shot against Linsey Smith and was caught in the deep, sparking panic.
India needed 23 runs off the last 12 balls, but the lower order couldn’t finish the job, India fell short by four runs, suffering their third consecutive defeat, while England sealed a semifinal spot.