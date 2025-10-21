A day after Diwali, toxic haze blankets Delhi, air quality dips

TNIE online desk

Delhi’s AQI reached 451, entering the 'hazardous' category following Diwali celebrations, after the Supreme Court permitted firecrackers, ending the five-year ban since 2020.

Photo | Shekhar Yadav

According to the CPCB, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 350 as of 8 am on 21 October, with most monitoring stations in the 'Red Zone' recording hazardous pollution levels.

Photo |PTI, Shekhar Yadav

36 out of 38 monitoring stations reported AQI above 400 in hotspots like Wazirpur, Anand Vihar, Dwarka, and Ashok Vihar.

Photo | Shekhar Yadav

High-rise buildings in Delhi-NCR, including areas like Kalindi Kunj, are barely visible due to dense smog as air quality deteriorates.

Photo | PTI

Ahmedabad reported an AQI of 402('severe'), Hyderabad 178 ('unhealthy for sensitive groups'), Chennai 95 ('moderate'), and Bengaluru 82 ('good'), showing regional variations in post-Diwali air quality.

Photo | AP
Photo | Shekhar Yadav
