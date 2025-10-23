Iron Lady 2.0: The rise of Japan’s first woman prime minister

TNIE online desk
Sanae Takaichi became Japan’s first female prime minister on October 21, 2025, after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)chose her following electoral setbacks and a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP).
She is a prominent ultraconservative in the LDP, known for nationalist stances, frequent visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, opposition to same-sex marriage, support for revising Article 9, and a hawkish stance on China.
Takaichi, dubbed “Iron Lady 2.0,” draws inspiration from Margaret Thatcher and backs aggressive fiscal spending and monetary easing, echoing her political mentor Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics.”
Sanae Takaichi, from Nara Prefecture, holds a law degree and, in her earlier years, was known to play the drums, reflecting her interest in music alongside her legal and political training.
Sanae Takaichi, a bike and car enthusiast, owned a Kawasaki Z400 and a 1991 Toyota Supra A70, now displayed in a Toyota museum in Nara.
Within the LDP, despite leading a male-dominated party, she rose to the top, reflecting significant influence and recognition among party members.