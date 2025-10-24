Mandhana, Rawal centuries seal India’s last semi-final spot in Women’s World Cup

TNIE online desk
India clinched the last semi-final spot in Women’s World Cup thanks to valiant efforts from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.
India's vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana came in, smashed a 95-ball 109 — her 14th ODI hundred — and put India in a dominating position.
Mandhana's opening partner Pratika Rawal – who also scored a century under pressure and went past Belida Clark’s 970 to become second in the list of most runs in a calendar year (976).
The left-handed Mandhana hit 109 and Rawal struck 122 as the pair started cautiously but soon bossed the opposition bowling with boundaries galore.
In reply, New Zealand finished on 271-8, chasing a revised target of 325 in 44 overs to bow out of the semi-final race with a match remaining.
Co-hosts India bounced back from three defeats in a row to put up a clinical all-round show in their bid to win their first World Cup title.