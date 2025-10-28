Cyclone 'Montha' intensifies: AP and Odisha on high alert as storm nears landfall

TNIE online desk

Cyclone Montha has strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, the IMD reported.

Photo | PTI

The storm, moving north-northwest at 15 kmph, is set to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam tonight.

Photo | PTI

Wind speeds may reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, with extremely heavy rainfall expected across coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Photo | PTI

The IMD has issued a red alert for 19 districts, warning of rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.

Photo | PTI

NDRF and SDRF teams are on high alert as thousands are being evacuated from low-lying and coastal areas in Andhra and Odisha.

Photo | PTI

In Odisha, over 3,000 people, including 1,496 pregnant women, have been moved to 1,445 cyclone shelters to ensure zero casualties.

Photo | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full central support, while Andhra CM N. Chandrababu Naidu oversees real-time flood and evacuation measures.

Photo | PTI
La Niña’s chill ushers in an early, biting winter