Stroke hits young adults: Experts warn on World Stroke Day

Stroke, once seen mostly in older adults, is rising among younger people in Bengaluru..Hectic lifestyles, poor sleep, stress, smoking, and inactivity are major risk factors..Early signs like dizziness, slurred speech, or numbness are often mistaken for fatigue or anxiety..Sleep apnea is a hidden contributor, increasing blood pressure and inflammation in the brain..50-70% of stroke patients may have undiagnosed sleep apnea, raising recurrence risk..Recognizing warning signs, facial drooping, arm weakness, or confusion, can save lives..Timely treatment within the "golden hour" can prevent lifelong disability.