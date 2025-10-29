Stroke hits young adults: Experts warn on World Stroke Day

TNIE online desk

Stroke, once seen mostly in older adults, is rising among younger people in Bengaluru.

Photo | Pexels

Hectic lifestyles, poor sleep, stress, smoking, and inactivity are major risk factors.

Photo | Pexels

Early signs like dizziness, slurred speech, or numbness are often mistaken for fatigue or anxiety.

Photo | Pexels

Sleep apnea is a hidden contributor, increasing blood pressure and inflammation in the brain.

Photo | Pexels

50-70% of stroke patients may have undiagnosed sleep apnea, raising recurrence risk.

Photo | Pexels

Recognizing warning signs, facial drooping, arm weakness, or confusion, can save lives.

Photo | Pexels

Timely treatment within the “golden hour” can prevent lifelong disability.

Photo | Pexels