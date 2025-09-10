Nepal Spring: Youth-led anti-corruption uprising topples dynastic rule

Online Desk
What began as a peaceful protest on Monday against Nepal’s social media ban and governmental corruption turned into its bloodiest day since the civil war. 19 youths killed, over 100 injured and a generation’s fury unleashed.
Led by Gen Z, the protests went beyond censorship — a revolt against entrenched privilege and the “nepo kids” flaunting wealth as ordinary youth fight for jobs, education and dignity.
A day later, the Himalayan nation was brought to its knees as protests and violence across Kathmandu and beyond forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his cabinet to resign under mounting pressure.
Defying curfews and heavy security, protesters turned to arson even after Oli’s resignation — torching his home, President Ram Chandra Poudel’s residence, storming parliament and setting government buildings ablaze.
The frustration runs deep. These protests, say youth leaders, are not about one party or the prime minister. "We are not fighting Oli... We are fighting Oli-ism — the system that rewards loyalty over competence, wealth over work, and silence over truth," one university student said.
Nepal’s youth, having paid the bitter price of protest, are unlikely to accept anything short of sweeping change. What began over censorship and nepotism has become, in their own words, a fight for the nation’s soul.
The protesters who braved rubber bullets and real ones alike are not asking for handouts, they are demanding what is rightfully theirs: dignity, opportunity and accountability. For political elites, the warning is stark: this is no fleeting rebellion but the rise of a new force — youth-led, digitally connected, and fiercely committed to justice.